Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 83F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low near 55F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.