SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) -- The Springfield Salvation Army is hosting a job fair Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. to help local businesses find employees.
"We recognize that the businesses need for employees and there's a shortage in employees and also some people looking for jobs too," Springfield Director of Community Relations Juan Huerta said.
Huerta says that close to 40 businesses will be at the job fair.
"The goal is to help the entire community whether you are a youth or an adult and the businesses too because for the past year and a half with the pandemic," Huerta said. "A lot of the businesses were closed and just re-opened and some people moved out of the state, out of the city, so we want to make sure they have enough employees to operate."
The job fair is for anyone in the community 16 and up -- with a focus on helping the youth secure a summer job.
"The Salvation Army is going to be providing computers at the time of event so people can go online and can apply for a job," Huerta said. "We're going to assist people in applying there on the spot so we hope to get more people back in the workforce."
Unemployment numbers are the lowest they've been in Springfield since last April. The job fair aims to see that number continue to shrink.
"You need to have a plan because eventually things are getting better and I believe that sometime in June, the state is going to be very much so open. So we want to put people in the right position, with the right tools to succeed," Huerta said.
Organizers of the event say to bring a resume, pen and paper if you can. Their will be professional resources there to help those who need help with creating a resume or job interview skills.
