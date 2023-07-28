SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — To celebrate National Night Out with Springfield Police, the Springfield YMCA is hosting free outdoor movies and produce box giveaways at both Springfield locations on Tuesday, August 1.
Produce box giveaways are sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois.
National Night Out is celebrated across the country as a way for neighbors to come together and improve the safety of communities.
Related Links
- City of Champaign sponsors neighborhood-based National Night Out events
- National Night Out to take place at Hess Park in Decatur
“Our cause is to help strengthen the community. Throughout the year we work with the Springfield Police to create events where our members and neighbors get the chance to meet and interact with police officers in fun, relaxed environments that build understanding, respect, and trust. We are pleased to sponsor National Night Out activities to expand that goal,” said Angie Sowle CEO, Springfield YMCA.
Springfield YMCA National Night Out Schedule:
Tuesday, August 1, Downtown YMCA 601 N. 4th St
7:00 pm: Free produce box distribution sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois while supplies last
8:30 pm: Free Outdoor Movie & Popcorn at Springfield Art Association Lawn 700 N. 4th (across from the Y). The movie is Marvel’s “Black Panther 2 - Wakanda Forever” and is sponsored by Ward 5 Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase.
Kerasotes YMCA, 4550 W. Iles Ave
7:00 pm: Free produce box distribution sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois while supplies last at the YMCA Friendly
8:30 pm: Free Outdoor Movie & Popcorn at Springfield Art Association Lawn 700 N. 4th (across from the Y). The movie is Disney-Pixar’s “Lightyear".
Ward 5 Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase said, “I’m proud to sponsor the Movie for National Night Out in our ward. I believe these events grow stronger relationships with the people of the ward and the police. That builds safer, more vibrant neighborhoods that benefit everyone.”
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.