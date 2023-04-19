DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — For those who want to get up close and personal with the stars, Millikin University is offering four public observation nights at the Leighty-Tabor Science Center’s Requarth Observatory between now and the end of the spring semester.
On clear Tuesday nights the Requarth Observatory will be free and open to the public from 7:30-9:30 p.m. through May 16.
In addition to the main 20" telescope in the Requarth Observatory, Leighty-Tabor Science Center also features an observation deck on the fifth floor that surrounds the base of the observatory dome. This observation deck provides a platform on which 8" telescopes, commonly used in Millikin’s astronomy labs, will also be prepared for viewing.
The current officers of the Millikin Chapter of the Society of Physics Students — Ken Sandoval, Lissa Mpinganzima, Edwin Monroe and Kendra Marnul — will run the Public Observation Night each week.
The Leighty-Tabor Science Center is located just off Fairview Avenue in Decatur. The southeast entrance of the building will remain unlocked during observation nights to allow guests access to the Science Center’s elevator.
