CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — The State Farm Center will be holding walk-in interviews for the 2023-2024 season. No appointments are necessary and casual dress is acceptable.
Interview Times for Event Staff & Security
- Tuesday, August 22 (3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.)
- Wednesday, August 23 (3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.)
- Thursday, August 24 (3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.)
Applicants should enter through the Lower East Entrance. Parking is available in the Northeast Lot, accessible off Kirby Avenue and Fourth Street. The entrance is the side of the building facing Fourth Street, and not the West Grand Entrance to the building.
For more information about the open positions, visit statefarmcenter.com/jobs.
