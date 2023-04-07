SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – State Senator Doris Turner is partnering with Meridian and HealthChoice Illinois to host an Easter ham giveaway on Saturday, April 8 in Springfield.
“As a state senator and resident of Springfield, it’s important to me to continue giving back to our community throughout the year, not only during the holidays,” said Turner (D-Springfield). “I’m excited to join health organizations to provide a meal and resources for residents to enjoy and take advantage of.”
Turner will be giving away 150 hams, as well as health and wellness resources provided by Meridian and HealthChoice.
The event will be held at the Greater All Nation Tabernacle Church located at 100 South 19th Street in Springfield on April 8 from 1-3 p.m. or while supplies last.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.