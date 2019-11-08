DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Sunset Funeral Homes, Memorial Park and Cremation Center will present their Swan Pond Holiday Lighting event Friday night.
The event is taking place at Sunset Memorial Park at 6:30 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. There will be cookies, hot cocoa and photos with Santa.
"Sunset Memorial Park has been a community feature for decades. Our staff proudly puts weeks of work into decorations for families to enjoy while visiting during the holiday season. Whether they are here to honor a loved one or just to make new family memories, it's our honor to provide a beautiful place to do so," said Drew Edwards, Sunset Funeral Home Manager.
Sunset Memorial Park is located at 3901 N. Vermilion St. in Danville.