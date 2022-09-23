CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Take to the sky this weekend at the Champaign County Balloon Festival!
Visitors are welcome to take a ride in a tethered hot air balloon Friday and Saturday at Dodd's Park. There will also be a carnival, food vendors, and activities.
Gates open at 4 p.m. Friday and balloon rides start at 5 p.m.
On Saturday, gates will open at 10 a.m. and balloons will launch at 5 p.m.
Tickets for adults and teens are $10.
Children under 12 get in free.
The event benefits 4 local non-profits that support children with disabilities: AMBUCS, Crisis Nursery, Champaign-Urbana Special Recreation, and Cunningham Children's Home.
For more details and parking information, visit their website: https://champaigncountyballoonfestival.com/
