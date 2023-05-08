DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce is holding the 2023 Taste of Decatur event Thursday, May 11.
The celebration of local food and drink will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Decatur Club and will feature 10 vendors showcasing their signature dishes.
“We are thrilled to bring the Taste of Decatur back for another year,” said Chamber president, Mirinda Rothrock. “This event is all about celebrating the incredible food our community has to offer, and we can’t wait to showcase the best of the best.”
Tickets are $40 and may be purchased here.
