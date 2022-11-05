TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Downtown Taylorville's Holiday Shopping Kick-Off takes place on Friday, November 4th and Saturday, November 5th.
More than 25 businesses are participating in the event. Many have sales or extended hours to prepare for the busy weekend.
Shopping at local stores can boost the economy. Small Town Taylorville President Steve Craggs said most money spent in local shops is cycled back into the community through payments to employees or money spent at other local businesses.
"Our businesses just depend heavily on our holiday shopping," said Craggs. "This is a great push for them in the season. It means a lot to our merchants and as far as our town revenue stream coming in and supports our entire town."
While most stores are open year-round, events like this one are where they make a majority of their money. The products in the store may cost a couple extra dollars, but store owners say the cost is worth it for the impact the money has.
"This year has been extremely tough for small businesses and so we really do appreciate every sale, whether it's $1 or $100, it keeps us going," said Rachel Whitlow, owner of The Vintage Dresser.
These sorts of events can be particularly useful for those who provide a service or sell frequently used products. Audrey's Boutique and Luxuries is a salon that also sells homemade body care products. Events like this help them get repeat customers or introduce people to their website.
"All of us have been hit so hard with the economy lately in the last couple of years," said Audrey Neville, owner of Audrey's Boutique and Luxuries. "Our small towns have pretty much come together to help support each other and to help promote each other small businesses to help give us an income and support for our communities."
The weekend of shopping was organized by Small Town Taylorville. The group says events like these help people recognize the uniqueness of small towns.
"That's what makes all the small towns go around is shopping small and supporting your small businesses," said Dyanne Skinner, co-owner of Dear Yesteryear and board member of Small Town Taylorville. "They are the heart of every small community and it's important to remember that especially in the holiday season."
