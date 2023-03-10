TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville Memorial Hospital is giving free take-home screening tests for colon cancer to area residents this month.
Kits will be given from 8 to 11 a.m. on Friday, March 17, at Taylorville Memorial Hospital, 201 E. Pleasant St., and will be available while supplies last.
Drivers should enter the circle drive and stay in their vehicles. Additional pick up times can be scheduled between March 20 and March 24 by calling 217-707-5258.
Completed kits should be mailed back in the provided, preaddressed envelope within ten days of kit pickup. Individuals will receive a letter informing them of their results.
Take-home colorectal cancer screenings are recommended for individuals 45 years old and older, as well as people who have a history of colorectal polyps or inflammatory bowel disease, a diet high in processed food or red meat, smokers and individuals who are obese or engage in heavy alcohol use.
For people 76 years old and older, the decision to be screened should be based on a person’s preferences, life expectancy, general health and prior screening history.
March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. Colorectal cancer is the second-leading cause of death among cancers that affect both men and women, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
While the fecal immunochemical test is considered the standard for detection of blood in the stool, one of the early signs of colorectal cancer, the test does not replace a colonoscopy.
Regularly scheduled colonoscopies can prevent cancer from developing if precancerous polyps are detected and removed before they become cancer. Regular screenings can also find cancer in its earliest stages when it can be treated.
Survival rates for colon and rectum cancer are nearly 90 percent when the cancer is diagnosed before it has extended beyond the intestinal wall, according to “Illinois Facts and Figures,” published by the American Cancer Society.
For more information about the kit distribution, call 217-788-4400.
