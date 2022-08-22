TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville will receive a $3,000,000 Rebuild Downtown and Main Street Capital grant. The money will be used to improve the downtown area, and is focused specifically on accessibility and safety.
"Our activity level of downtown has been increased in such a positive way for our community," said Steve Craggs, President of the Downtown Taylorville Group. "So this new grant program will give us a new facelift, if you will, for our downtown, restoring the streets, restoring the lighting, sidewalks, the kinds of things that really help our existing beautiful buildings, give it a new look to it."
Taylorville officials say the goal is to modernize the space while still keeping the small town charm. Local businesses owners are excited about the increased foot traffic they might see.
"Especially when people come from out of town, you know, I feel like they love the downtown feel of small towns and we definitely have a lot of history here," said Rachel Whitlow, the owner of The Vintage Dresser.
One of the main updates the town will see is ADA access to all commercial properties. There will also be increased seating and outdoor dining area so people can enjoy the outdoors while still supporting local businesses.
"I'm excited about seeing the building owners get involved in this, you know, it's for them and I just can't wait to hear their ideas of what we're gonna do," said Bruce Barry, Mayor of Taylorville. "We are adding outside dining, we're supposedly working on getting a roof top dining place on the north west corner of our square. So hopefully that'll work out and just the different activities that our town will be able to post in the future."
The grant will also fund new pedestrian crosswalks and improve lighting for cars and foot traffic.
