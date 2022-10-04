TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Matt Blomquist, a high school construction teacher from Taylorville, has been named a winner of the 2022 Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence.
As the winner, he won $15,000 for himself and $35,000 for his program.
Blomquist is one of 20 prize winners across the country who were surprised Tuesday with the news that they had won.
The mission of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools is to "increase understanding, support and investment in skilled trades education in U.S. public high schools."
“We cannot overstate the impact that high school skilled trades teachers are having in the classroom. Hands-on skilled trades classes are making a comeback, and we couldn’t be prouder to celebrate the accomplishments of these remarkable teachers and their programs,’’ said Danny Corwin, executive director of Harbor Freight Tools for Schools.
Overall, there are winners from 15 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New York, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.
The winning teachers come from skilled trades career pathways including automotive, construction, carpentry, industrial technology, welding, agricultural mechanics, and machining.
Grand prize winners will each receive $100,000, with $70,000 going to their public high school skilled trades program and $30,000 to the individual skilled trades teacher behind the winning program. The 15 additional prize winners will each be awarded $50,000, with $35,000 going to their public high school skilled trades program and $15,000 to the teacher. Due to school, district and/or state policy regarding individual cash awards, the schools of several of the winners will receive the entire prize winnings.
This year there were a record 768 applications from all 50 states.
