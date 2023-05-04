SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A temporary road closure will start Monday as the City of Springfield continues to advance the Springfield Rail Improvements Project.
Washington Street, from 9th to 11th Streets, will be closed beginning Monday, May 8.
The road is set to re-open late fall of 2023.
Traffic will not be allowed between 9th and 11th.
Traffic control devices and signage will be used to guide drivers safely around the closure.
The goal of the Springfield Rail Improvements Project to improve safety and reduce congestion in the city.
For more information about the project, visit www.springfieldrailroad.com.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.