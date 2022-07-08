TEUTOPOLIS, Ill. (WAND) - If 8-year-old Ella Schabbing could have a lemonade stand 365 days a year, she would.
But it’s not to save up for toys or dolls.
“I’m setting up a lemonade stand for my cousin that has cancer,” she said.
Her 3-year-old cousin, Tatum Garcia was diagnosed with cancer back in April.
“I wanted to raise money for him so that he has enough money to pay for his treatments,” she said.
Ella’s mom, Sarah Schabbing says Ella initially started this as part of a program hosted by Washington Savings Bank in Effingham that teaches kids to manage money by operating a lemonade stand.
Ella and her brother Theo have set up several lemonade stands since June in the Effingham-Teutopolis area.
“I feel like every day I open my phone another business asking us to come,” Sarah said.
They’ve raised over $2,300 for the Garcia family.
At one fundraiser, Washington Savings matched their donations.
“All of the money we made that day went to my cousin, and then a week later we had a massive check that we gave to his family,” Ella said.
Sarah is touched by her daughter’s desire to help her cousin.
“We raise them to be humble, we raise them to be kind... to help others when they can. So, it’s just awesome that she’s going to be a third grader, and this has been her idea, and that’s what she wanted to do,” she said.
Family, friends, and neighbors came to show support at their stand at McMahon Meats on Wednesday. Anything to make a sour situation just a little bit sweeter.
Ella and Theo will hold one more lemonade stand for the summer on Saturday, July 9.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.