SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Illinois is looking for donations of school supplies to fill 300 backpacks to help get Club members ready to go back to school.
“We are focused on making sure our Club members start the school year prepared,” said BGCCIL CEO Tiffany Mathis Posey. “We appreciate the generous support the community extends to our organization. We are in need of donations to supplement the supplies we have already received.”
Items needed include:
- Spiral notebooks
- Scissors
- Glue bottles
- Glue sticks
- 48 count crayons
- Pencils
- Highlighters
- Colored pencils
- Watercolor paint
- Black and blue pens
- Clear pencil cases
Donations can be dropped off at the BGCCIL Administrative Office located at 430 W. Jefferson, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm through Aug. 14.
