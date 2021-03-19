CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- The Church of the Living God in Champaign will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic Saturday, March 20.
In partnership with the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, Carle Community Health Initiatives will host the walk-in clinic on Saturday at Church of the Living God, 312 E Bradley Ave, Champaign 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. or until all available dosages are administered.
The site will offer approximately 300 walk-in appointments, and available slots will fill quickly.
The clinic is made available for those living and or working in Champaign County who are currently eligible to receive the vaccine.
Clinic staff will not be on site until 8 a.m.; early line-up is discouraged.
"We're very encouraged by the turnout out of our previous offering here," Kristen Farney, RN, Community Health Initiatives, said. "Appointments are first-come, first-serve, but we have an efficient system in place to assign people a time slot so they can leave and come back 5 minutes before their time slot to accommodate social distancing and we can promptly let others know when we've met our capacity for the day."
Carle Health, in partnership with Champaign Urbana Public Health District, is now vaccinating:
- Residents 16-64 with underlying health conditions or disabilities,
- Residents 65 or older in-person
And those who live or work in Champaign County in these categories:
- Healthcare workers outlined in Phase 1a as those in hospital and non-hospital settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials as well as those who care for a disabled family member.
- Staff at licensed daycare workers the State of Illinois approved early childhood and licensed daycares and K-12 (public, private and parochial) schools.
- Other essential workers outlined in Phase 1b.
Visit Carle.org for more information about vaccine eligibility.
