DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater will host the family-friendly act The Little Mermen to perform on Friday, July 30.
The Little Mermen is billed as the ultimate Disney cover band. It was founded by singer-songwriter Alexis Babini with the goal of bringing Disney-fueled nostalgia and singalongs to a generation that grew up on Disney.
The Little Mermen play all the Disney hits, from The Jungle Book to The Lion King, and even Frozen.
Kids and adults alike will also enjoy a meet & greet photo session during the show.
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 10 at 10:00 A.M. at devonamphitheater.com, or by calling the Decatur Park District Administration office at (217) 422-5911.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only 50% capacity will be allowed into the lobby of the administration building for in-person sales at 620 East Riverside Ave.
IDPH, CDC and Macon County COVID-19 guidelines may affect show details. If the event is postponed/rescheduled related to COVID-19, tickets purchased for the original show date will be honored for the new date. Refund options may be available.
Ticket Pricing is:
Standing Room Only Pit - $10.00 (plus taxes & fees)
Handicapped/ADA Seating and ADA Companion Seating- $10 (plus taxes & fees)
Reserved Seating - $10 (plus taxes & fees)
General Admission Terrace - $7 (plus taxes & fees)
General Admission Lawn - $5 (plus taxes & fees)
Reserved Parking - $5 (plus taxes & fees)
This show is included for all 2021 season ticket holders.
