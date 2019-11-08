SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Rainbow Room in Springfield is hosting a self care pajama party Friday night.
The Rainbow Room is a non-profit creative arts spaced housed on the upper level of White Oaks Mall.
For a $5 suggested donation you can don pajamas and join in on a night of self care.
There will be movies, arts and crafts, mani/pedis, slumber party games, blanket forts, and more.
Some wine and snacks will be provided. You are also welcome to bring your own food and drinks to share.
The closest mall entrance to The Rainbow Room is the west/Veterans-facing entrance between Dick's Sporting Goods and Five Guys. Follow the corridor to the left, continue left after the jewelry store, and find The Rainbow Room in the corner on the left.
The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday.