(WAND) - On this edition of WAND Presents The Reel Geno, Geno looks at a movie whose trailer looked like a ton of fun, "M3GAN."
>>The Reel Geno reviews "M3GAN"
When the young Cady loses both of her parents in a car accident, she goes to live with her aunt, Gemma.
Gemma is a leading tech toy designer who is behind the building of the next big "Furby-ish" toy.
To help her take care of her niece, she begins to run a trial on her and her team's secret experiment, M3GAN.
As the two get to know each other, M3GAN starts to show a side of herself that her creator never would have imagined.
Find out why Geno thought that this one is a really fun movie in his review for "M3GAN."
