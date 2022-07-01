CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – Downtown Champaign’s Taylor Street will be the home for block party every first Saturday of Summer.
The “Toast to Taylor Street” event will kick off at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, and features 13 local artists and vendors, and musical performances from seven local bands.
The event is free to the public.
Live music and entertainment starts at 2:00 p.m. with performances from:
- Alyssa Allen (2:00 p.m.)
- Paul Kotheimer (3:00 p.m.)
- PBS (4:10 p.m.)
- James Jones Trio (5:20 p.m.)
- Dan Hubbard with Matthew Pittman (6:30 p.m.)
- The K-Tels (7:40 p.m.)
- Rory Book & the Volumes (9:00 p.m.)
The event will also have an outdoor market featuring local artists, makers, and vendors during the event:
- Shane Rodems Flow
- John Lindell Creative
- Tiny Treasures
- Hammertime
- Haus of Karma
- The Wright Soapery
- Rachel Tison Artwork
- stillife. by Serena
- Katrina Catizone
- True North Counseling Center
- OHOK Things
- Fire Doll Studio
- Pastel Moonrise
The event is presented by Farren’s Pub & Eatery, Fire Doll Studio, and Champaign Center Partnership with support from Perennial Sound Studio, Before Brand, and CU Flowerhouse/A. Hunt Design.
More information at ChampaignCenter.com/toast-to-taylor-street/.
