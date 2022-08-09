SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois Department of Agriculture announced temporary changes in traffic patterns near the Illinois State Fairgrounds during the fair.
Beginning at 5 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, IDOT will change the traffic flow around the fairgrounds to one way counterclockwise.
Also, both eastbound and westbound turn lanes at the intersection of Veterans Parkway and Eighth Street will be closed. Portable signs will be set up to inform motorists of the changes. Normal traffic patterns will resume by 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22.
Twilight Parade Route
The Twilight Parade is Thursday, Aug. 11, with the route beginning in Lincoln Park. It will head north through the park to Sangamon Avenue and then east to the Main Gate and into the fairgrounds. Staging for the parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the park.
The parade route will close to traffic at 4 p.m., and detour signs along North Grand Avenue and Veterans and J. David Jones parkways will be in place. The Parade Run begins at 5 p.m. and the parade itself at 5:30 p.m. The route is expected to remain closed until 9 p.m. No public parking will be available for parade viewing in Lincoln Park or the Nelson Center. Patrons of the Nelson Center will be able to access the center using the intersection of Third Street and Black Avenue.
Parking Restrictions
Beginning Thursday, Aug. 11, parking will be prohibited on neighborhood streets south of Sangamon Avenue. These changes will remain in effect until the morning of Monday, Aug. 22.
