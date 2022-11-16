CHICAGO (WAND) — A sign company with deep roots in Springfield and an eclectic Effingham cafe have been recognized by the Illinois Office of Tourism.
Ace Sign Company and Sign Museum and Joe Sippers Cafe were among the 30 businesses inducted into the Illinois Made program this week. The Illinois Office of Tourism selects a group of small businesses every year that exemplify hidden gems, experiences, and one-of-a-kind products.
“I couldn’t be prouder to announce the 2022 Illinois Makers class—the most representative of our diverse state since the inception of the Illinois Made program,” said Governor JB Pritzker.“Here in Illinois, we have it all: stunning wood carvings, mouthwatering pastries, and the most delicious barbeque in the nation—all thanks to our small businesses. With Small Business Saturday just around the corner, I encourage all residents and visitors to check out the 30 latest Makers that make Illinois, Illinois. Congratulations, Illinois Makers Class of 2022!”
According to a release from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity, 2022's class represents the most diverse since the program's inception with more than 60 percent of businesses owned by women or people of color.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our Illinois economy, and their distinctive products and experiences help make communities unique and provide locals and visitors alike with many reasons to explore our great state. We’re excited to announce the new class of Illinois Makers just in time for Small Business Saturday on November 26,” said Sylvia I. Garcia, Director of DCEO.
The rest of 2022's list of Illinois Made businesses can be found at enjoyIllinois.com.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
