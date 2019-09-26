SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two streets in Springfield will close overnight for rail crossing repairs starting Tuesday, Oct. 1.
The first closure is on Madison St. at the Union Pacific crossing at Third St. starting at 9 p.m. Oct. 1.
Work is expected to be done by 11 a.m. Oct. 2.
A detour using Second St., Carpenter St., and Fifth St. will be posted.
The second closure will be on Jefferson St. starting at 9 p.m. Oct. 2. The work should be done by 11 a.m. Oct. 3. A detour using Fourth St., Carpenter St., and Walnut St. will be posted.