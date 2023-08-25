Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Sunny skies early then heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 97F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.