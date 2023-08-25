URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Executive Director and Chief of Police Alice Cary announced she has accepted a position with the Silverthorne, Colorado Police Department as its new Chief of Police.
Her last day at the Division of Public Safety will be in late September.
A national search for the next Executive Director of Public Safety and Chief of Police will be started.
Deputy Chief Matt Ballinger will be appointed pending approval by the Board of Trustees as interim Chief, effective at the end of Cary’s last day.
“It is with mixed feelings that I have accepted a new position in Colorado so I can be closer to family,” Chief Cary said. “I have had a wonderful experience at Illinois, particularly the opportunity to build genuine relationships with people within the Division of Public Safety and in the community.”
Cary took the position of Chief in July 2020. She started the launch of the Community Outreach and Support Team and the Response, Evaluation and Crisis Help initiative.
“We have built strong momentum with new safety initiatives during the past three years, some of which are now being used as models at police departments across the country,” Cary said.
Ballinger has served as a member of the department’s command staff for the last four years, including the last two as its deputy chief.
He was hired as a police officer in 2004. In his 19 years with UIPD, Ballinger has served as a patrol officer, field training officer, METRO SWAT commander, and one of the original supervisors of the multi-jurisdictional Street Crimes Task Force.
He has won a number of awards for his work in policing, including the 2012 Illinois Law Enforcement Medal of Honor.
Prior to serving the campus, Ballinger served four years in the Army 3rd Ranger Battalion. In 2020, he completed the Southern Police Institute Administrative Officer course.
“We have a strong continuity plan in place during this transitional period,” Cary said. “The exceptional staff of the Division of Public Safety is on a solid foundation to continue promoting a safe campus environment where education, research and public service can flourish.”
