CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The United Way of Champaign County will be holding its 96th annual meeting Tuesday night and handing out awards to community leaders.
The meeting will feature the election of new volunteer leadership, overview of the past year's accomplishments, and presentation of awards.
The Spirit of Caring award is the highest recognition that United Way of Champaign County gives out each year. The award recipients exemplify the highest ideals of community service and commitment to United Way and to our community. The individual who won is Steve Tock. The small business that won is Champaign Jewelers. The large business that won is Caterpillar.
Outstanding Workplace Giving Campaign recognizes a workplace that went above and beyond in their efforts to encourage participation and giving during their 2019 Employee Campaign. The winner was Ameren Illinois. Carle Health Alliance and Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District were finalists.
Difference Makers honors those who use their circles of influence, always ask how they can help, and roll up their sleeves to get things done for our community. Tracy Parsons Subaru of Champaign County Joe O'Neill, Unity Boys Youth Basketball Julie Pryde were the winners.
The meeting is being held Tuesday, Feb. 4 at iHotel, 1900 S. First St. in Champaign from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The awards program will take place between 12:40 and 1:15 p.m.