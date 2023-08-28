URBANA, Ill. (WAND) — To combat the recent rash of Hyundai and Kia vehicle thefts tied to a nationwide social media trend, the Urbana Police Department will be offering free steering wheel locks to Urbana residents who own affected Kia and Hyundai models.
The locks will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis to Urbana residents with affected vehicle models, specifically 2011 to 2021 Kia or 2013 to 2021 Hyundai vehicles without an engine immobilizer.
In order to receive the lock, owners must provide proof of residency in Urbana (UIUC students can provide mail and an I-Card) and current vehicle registration to verify ownership of an affected Hyndai or Kia.
The event will take place on Wednesday, August 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Urbana Police Department at 400 South Vine Street. Enter City Hall lot from east side via High Street. Will exit area on Vine Street through Urbana Fire Department truck bay.
Manufacturers are also offering a software patch that renders the vehicles undrivable without a key. Kia and Hyundai owners are also encouraged to contact local dealerships and schedule an appointment to receive the software patch as soon as possible.
Urbana residents who have been a victim of any vehicle theft are encouraged to report the incident immediately to the police by calling 217-384-2320. To report a theft in-progress, residents are encouraged to contact 9-1-1.
This steering wheel lock give-away is made possible through a partnership with Hyundai Motors.
