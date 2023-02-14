DAWSON, Ill. (WAND) — A water main break in the Village of Dawson has necessitated a boil order.
The boil advisory is for customers within the village limits, customers outside the village are not affected.
Detailed instructions for cooking, cleaning, and performing other activities during a boil order can be found on the CDC's website.
The Village expects the advisory to end by Thursday, February 16.
