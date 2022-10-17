MORRISONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — The Village of Morrisonville plans to start a three day boil order beginning October 18 due to water tower maintenance. The entire village will be under the order.
Updated: October 17, 2022 @ 6:53 pm
