SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Jewish Federation of Springfield announced its upcoming program, Violins of Hope - A Celebration of Survival.
The program will take place from Thursday, September 7 through Wednesday, September 13.
Twelve violins that were played by Jewish musicians before and during the Holocaust, will be showcased. The violins have been restored and have traveled around the world to share the stories of the victims and spread messages of hope, unity, and survival. The instruments serve as symbols of the Jewish community's strength, perseverance, and survival through the power of music.
The Jewish Federation has organized six concerts, each showcasing a violin and its accompanying story. In conjunction with this initiative, the Federation has collaborated with the Illinois State Museum to present an exhibition featuring the remaining six violins. The exhibition will be open to the public and free of charge throughout the program’s duration.
Yona Stamatis will also showcase an additional violin. Her maternal grandfather, Arno Kahn, originally from Cologne, Germany, received the Klingenthaler violin after World War I from his parents, who purchased it at an auction. In 1933, when the Nazis gained power, Kahn’s parents relocated to the Netherlands, taking their valuable possessions, including the violin. Kahn, however, stayed in Cologne until 1937, when he immigrated to New York.
During the early 1940s, Kahn’s parents lived in a suburb of The Hague, awaiting visas and passage on a ship to New York. The Germans invaded the Netherlands before they could leave, so the family buried their valuables, including the violin, in their garden. Kahn’s parents died in Auschwitz, but his uncle survived. He eventually returned to the vicinity of The Hague and dug up the valuables, including the violin, which he gave to his nephew, Arno Kahn.
“The violin is a powerful instrument that can stir deep emotions and hold significant historical value. In these times of division, it is even more important to share these beautiful instruments and what they represent - a celebration of survival,” said Jewish Federation of Springfield President Karen Westbrook. “These violins embody the spirit of perseverance that can resonate across all cultures and communities.”
