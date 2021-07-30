LINCOLN, Ill. (WAND) -- This week several volunteers who were mostly youth came to central Illinois to make a difference in the lives of Logan County residents.
"Meeting new people from all across the nation and just being able to help people because in our everyday life, we're not always to help people the way we can here," Sam Mumma, a 14-year-old volunteer on the mission trip said.
Through the Group Mission Trip organization, volunteers were able to help re-model the homes of 23 people apart of 'Workcamp for Lincoln.'
"For me, it losing my husband a few years ago - not having the means money wise to go out and hire somebody and for somebody to have their time to come here and want to help someone," Rita Billings said, a Logan county resident who said she was blessed to have the volunteers serve her home.
Tood Henry lives in Logan County: He's advocated for the organization to come serve the place he calls home.
"The fact that 200 students would come from out of state, pay hundreds of dollars, take a week out of their summer vacation to come and make a difference in my community and not their own, that's pretty huge," Henry said he's the coordinator for the trip.
The volunteers are making life for someone like Rita easier - she suffers from degenerative disc dises that has forced her in a wheelchair. Those working at her house are making her a wheel chair ramp that will make her home more accessible.
"If I don't have this down the road - they wouldn't be able to get me out of the house for one and be able to get more movement for me to keep moving and I want to stay at home for as long as I can," Billings said.
"I can't wait to see her go down that ramp," Mumma said.
"If you're not satisfied with life, help someone else because it will give your life purpose and meaning in a real which way," Henry said.
The mission trip in Logan County ends on July 31.
