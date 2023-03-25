SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — John P. “Jack” Navins volunteered at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum for 17 years, sharing Lincoln’s story with visitors until his sudden passing last year. Now his family is honoring Navins’s memory with a $100,000 donation in his name.
The museum said the funds will go toward an exhibit that teaches children about the rights and responsibilities of good citizenship.
Navins spent 22 years in the Navy before retiring as a captain. He felt it was important for people to contribute to society as good citizens, his sisters said.
“He would be so excited to be part of creating an exhibit that, for years to come, will encourage children to follow Abraham Lincoln’s example and make the world a better place,” said Mary Pat Wlazik of Plymouth, Minn., and Kitty Warner of Owatonna, Minn.
Jeremy Carrell, the ALPLM’s volunteer services director, added: “Jack had a servant’s heart. He was helpful to each visitor, whether he was conversing with a scholar who wanted to know about the intricacies of Lincoln’s life or a small child who was learning about this great man for the first time. That was the Jack we all knew and loved.”
