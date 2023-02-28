DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Voting for the 2023 Casas for CASA playhouse design challenge is now open!
Community members can vote for their favorite playhouse to be raffled off later in the year.
Macon County CASA and BLDD Architects teamed up for another year to make professionally-built playhouses for the annual raffle.
The proceeds from the raffle allow the organization to help link advocates up with local foster children.
Anyone can vote for their favorite design once a day until Monday, March 6.
Click here to vote --> bit.ly/2023playhouses
