(WAND) – If you receive WAND-TV, COZI and ION over-the-air or by antenna, you will need to rescan the channels on your TV after 2 a.m. on Jan. 26.
If you have cable or satellite your signal will not be affected this is just for over-the-air and antenna viewers. The actual channel number on your TV will not change. After the TV is rescanned, it will be the same as before.
To rescan check your settings on your TV, it is simple and requires no equipment changes.
For more information on how to rescan visit https://www.fcc.gov/rescan.
Viewers who need assistance may also contact the FCC call center toll-free by dialing 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and pressing "6" to speak to a help desk representative. The call center is staffed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Eastern time, seven days a week, to enable consumers throughout the country to obtain assistance during and weekend hours.
For a quick start guide on re-scanning your TV, click here. For re-scan remote control guide, click here.