DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - WAND and Refreshment Services Pepsi are hosting a blood drive September 6.
The event will be held at the Decatur Blood Donation Center at 2674 N. Main St. in Decatur Tuesday, Sept. 6 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS (1800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org.
You can save up to 15 minutes when you donate blood by using RapidPass! Visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass for more information.
If you come in to donate blood between September 1-18 you will get a limited-edition Red Cross t-shirt while supplies last and a chance to win a VIP NASCAR experience, plus a coupon for a free haircut by e-mail, thanks to Sport Clip Haircuts.
