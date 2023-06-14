DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The Annual Fan Drive from WAND will take place at Walmart North at 4224 Prospect Drive in Decatur.
A WAND tent will be setup from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. where shoppers can donate fans. Donations will go to the Decatur-Macon County Senior Center where they will be distributed to those in need this summer.
