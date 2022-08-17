CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The traveling show, Cirque Italia, is performing in Champaign this week.
The Water Circus features high-energy acrobat acts that swing from ropes and flip over trapezes.
The show is inspired by the element of water. The stage holds over 35,000 gallons of water and features fountains, jets, and mermaids.
Families can check out the traveling show this Thursday through Sunday in the parking lot of Marketplace Plaza.
Tickets can be purchased on their website, cirqueitalia.com
Shows:
Thursday, Aug. 18 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 19 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 20 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 21 1:30 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
Ticket prices range from $10 to $50 with special pricing for children ages 2-12.
Use promo code “FREE” for one free child ticket.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.