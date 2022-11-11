(WAND) — WAND has compiled a list of warming shelters by county. Availability differs from location to location and the list is not exhaustive.
Champaign County
- C-U at Home Men’s Emergency Shelter
- C-U at Home, 70 E Washington, Champaign
- Austin’s Place (a program of C-U at Home) — Overnight Shelter for Women
- C-U at Home, 70 E Washington, Champaign
- The Phoenix Daytime Drop-In Center
- 70 E. Washington St., Champaign
- Salvation Army Stepping Stone Program and Daytime Warming Center
- 2212 N. Market St., Champaign
- Public buildings, including libraries and municipal (city, state and federal) buildings, during normal business hours.
Macon County
- The Decatur Civic Center
- 1 Gary K Anderson Plaza, Decatur
- The Oasis Day Center
- 243 W Cerro Gordo St, Decatur
- Good Samaritan Inn
- 920 N Union St, Decatur
- Salvation Army, Men's Shelter
- 229 W Main St, Decatur
McLean County
- Bloomington Public Library
- 205 E Olive St, Bloomington
- Salvation Army Safe Harbor
- 208 N Oak St, Bloomington
- Home Sweet Home Ministries
- 303 E Oakland Ave, Bloomington
- Uptown Station
- 11 Uptown Circle, Normal
- Normal Public Library
- 206 W College Ave
Sangamon County
- Municipal Center East
- 800 E. Monroe, Springfield
- Municipal Center West
- 300 S. Seventh Street, Springfield
- Lincoln Library
- 326 S. Seventh, Springfield
- Office of Community Relations
- 1450 Groth Street, Springfield
- Salvation Army Overflow Shelter
- 221 N. 11th Street, Springfield
- Salvation Army Main Campus
- 1600 Clearlake Ave, Springfield
- Washington Street Mission
- 408 N. 4th Street, Springfield
- St. John’s Breadline
- 430 N. 5th Street, Springfield
- White Oaks Mall
- 2501 W. Wabash Ave, Springfield
Vermilion County
- Danville Rescue Mission
- 834 N. Bowman Avenue, Danville
- Department of Human Services
- 220 S. Bowman Avenue, Danville
- First Presbyterian Church
- 100 N. Franklin Street, Danville
