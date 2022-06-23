(WAND) - WAND News is tracking where you can go to watch fireworks leading up to and on the 4th of July this year.
We will continue adding to this list as more events are announced.
- Arther: June 25, Jurgens Park, 9:30 p.m.
- Arcola: June 26, Best Western Plus Green Mill Village Hotel & Suites Convention Center, 10 p.m.
- Blue Mound: July 3, 189 N. West St., Dusk
- Champaign: July 3, Champaign Country Club
- Champaign: July 4, State Farm Center, 9:15 p.m.
- Danville: July 2, Danville Boat Club
- Danville: June 25, Gao Grotto
- Decatur: July 4, Lake Decatur
- Farmer City: July 1, Farmer City Raceway
- Fisher: July 3, Fisher Fairgrounds
- Georgetown: July 1, Georgetown Fairgrounds
- Hoopeston: July 9, Hoopeston Soccer Fields
- Mahomet: July 1, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve
- Monticello: July 3, Monticello Railway Museum
- Rantoul: July 3, Rantoul Airport
- Roseville: July 4, Christman Park
- Springfield: July 3, North Mansion Block, 9:30 p.m.
- Springfield: July 4, Knights Action Park, 9:30 p.m.
