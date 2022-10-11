MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- The Macon County Health Department is reminding women that WIC is offering breastfeeding support.
WIC offers several services including one on one counselor sessions and educational support from lactation experts.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture offers a website where women can go and explore the different stages of breastfeeding, and advice on Breastfeeding 101.
Click here to visit the USDA WIC Breastfeeding website.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.