PEKIN, Ill. (WAND) — Actor Will Ferrell was featured in a photo from Maquet's Rail House on Facebook.
Not much was given away in the post from the pizza place though apologies were made to those who weren't able to get a table tonight.
"Yes, it’s true. Been an interesting, but great afternoon. Sorry if you weren’t able to get a table, but they were running late and filming on our pizza side."
