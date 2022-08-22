SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - A B-25 bomber plane is at the Abraham Lincoln Capitol Airport.
The plane is one of only a couple dozen of its kind that is still functional. Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) hosted a preview flight today with a special guest.
Jerry Raschke flew in a plane similar to the B-25 when he served in World War II. He got to ride in the plane for the preview flight.
"I don't get along too well, but I'm doing pretty good today" said Raschke before he got on the plane."
Raschke is just days away from his 98th birthday. He began his military service in 1943, and went on his first mission when he was only 18 years old.
"I flew an airplane before knew how to drive a car," said Raschke. "I love to fly but the war experience was tough."
Today's flight brought back some memories for Raschke. He was able to share his story with the people who rode on the plane.
"I was shot down three times by anti aircraft fire and but the plane got us back across the line," said Raschke. "I crashed once in Italy. And once in France, we were hit over Germany got to France and the other time we were forced landed in Corsica."
The plane had a history as well. It was one of the planes used in the 1970 movie "Catch-22."
EAA restored the plane to its movie standard when they got possession of it. Now they host flights for people who want to experience a piece of history.
