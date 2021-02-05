DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A community art project is up and on display along the riverfront in Nelson Park.
Yarn it! is a community art project where tree trunks, poles, and other things are wrapped in colorful knitted yarn creations.
The free public art installation will be up from now until March.
