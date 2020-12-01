MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Members of Young Leaders in Action (YLIA) are bringing Christmas joy to more than 300 Macon County CASA youth this year through a YLIA/CASA Christmas project.
In early November, YLIA announced a project partnership with the Macon County CASA office to fulfill gift requests for CASA youth from birth to age 15.
Christmas gift wishes ranged from stuffed animals, board/card games, coloring books, gift cards, winter clothing and more. All 300 gifts were pledged by donors within three weeks of posting the project announcement on YLIA’s social media accounts.
“The response we got from donors in response to our request for Christmas gifts was astounding,” said Lexi Jones, Social Media Team Co-Chair. “Thanks to the generosity of all who donated, these CASA kids’ Christmas will truly be merry and bright.”
All pledged donors are asked to drop off their gifts at a socially distanced, drive-through event held Friday, Dec. 4, from 2-8 p.m. at the Decatur Area Arts Council.
YLIA members, along with representatives of the Decatur Police Department, The Community Foundation of Macon County and Rotary Club No. 180, will sort and wrap the gifts. All gifts will be taken to the CASA office on Dec. 5 for distribution by Christmas Day.
