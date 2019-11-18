(WAND) - Quest Beef Cat Food has been recalled, because it may be contaminated with Salmonella.
Go Raw, LLC, of Cottonwood Utah recalled the 2lb. frozen bags.
Salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.
Healthy people infected with Salmonella can show the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever.
Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.
Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected, but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.
The affected products were nationally distributed through retail stores and are identified with the following UPC 6-91730-17101-8, Lot N128.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.
Consumers who have purchased 2lb. bags of Quest Beef Cat Food are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.