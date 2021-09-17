TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A corner's report said a 17-year-old girl's death in Taylorville was due to natural causes, with COVID-19 being a contributing factor.
At 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, the coroner said 911 received a call about an unresponsive female at her home. Crews responded and found Alexia J. Garrison. She was transported to a hospital.
Medical officials pronounced her dead at 12:43 a.m. Thursday in the Taylorville Memorial Hospital emergency room. Her cause of death was listed in preliminary autopsy results, and final results are expected in a few weeks.
The death is under investigation by the Taylorville Police Department and Christian County Coroner's Office.
