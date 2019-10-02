shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Crime of the Week is a shooting that left a bicyclist inured in Springfield. 

The Springfield Police Department told WAND News one person was shot early Monday morning. A man was riding his bike in the 1200 block of South St. 

The victim sustained multiple injuries, but those injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police did not have any suspect information, but said they were possibly driving a black SUV.

If you have any information about this shooting, you can stay completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 788-8427. 

You can also submit a tip anonymously on our website, Cashfortips.US

If your tip results in an arrest you will receive a cash reward up to $2,500 dollars.