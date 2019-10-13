Danville scouts hold recruiting event

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Becoming a boy and girl scout is in high demand right now.
Organizers say Danville is short of scouts at the Danville Scout Troop 399.
In order to recruit more people, this weekend they had fun activities for members of the community to join and so they can learn a little more about the troop itself.
“I personally feel like if you can be a scout whether a girl or boy, you’re going to be the type of person an employee wants,” said Marguerite Bailey the assistant scout master.
She says the goal for the kids is to have them learn everyday life skills and learn things that might not be taught in a classroom setting.
It also gives children a chance to learn extra curricular activities and about the environment.
For more information contact Scout Master: Josh Kittle at jkittle@gmail.com