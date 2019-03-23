OAKWOOD, Ill. (WAND) - A early morning crash in rural Vermilion County leaves one man dead.
The crash happened at 12:15 a.m. on US 150 near Oakwood. Illinois State Police say a 2013 white Ford F-150 left the road hitting a culvert. The driver, a male from Oakwood, was ejected from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
There were no other vehicles or passengers involved.
The crash is currently under investigation. The Vermilion County Coroner will release the name of deceased once next of kin notification has been completed.