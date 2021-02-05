DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - There are 11 candidates running for Decatur City Council and a 12th person has filed as a write in.
There are three spots open for Decatur City Council. Incumbents David Horn and Chuck Kuhle are running for re-election, Pat McDaniel announced he is not seeking another term.
Those running seeking a first term include Jacob Jenkins, John Phillips, Marc "Guillotine Guy" Girdler, Aldophis Cooper, Ed Culp, Elijah England, Hardik Shah, Marty Watkin and Will Wetzel. Eric Summerlot has filed as a write-in candidate.
Originally there were 13 total candidates running including the write in candidate which triggered a primary for February 23rd. On February 23rd, voters will vote for three candidates. The top six will then move on to the consolidated election on April 6th.
Anthony Chappel was originally in the running but has since dropped out in the running for Decatur City Council. County Clerk, Josh Tanner, says since ballots are already official Chappel will remain on the ballot but if he is in the top 6 he will not be on the consolidated ballot.
