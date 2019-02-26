DECATUR, Il. (WAND) - The internet has created a straight path for instant information and while that has advanced us as a society in many ways, it has left a few gray areas.
"Sexual exploitation to the cyber bullying, blackmail and extortion are the mot common cases of child exploitation to cross my desk," said Decatur juvenile detective, Ronald Borowczyk.
Kids are at home with more free time and while Detective Borowczyk tells me summer is the busiest time of year for him, the uptick this season is due to the cold weather. Decatur police urge parents to become more involved with their child's online life.
"Be involved in what your kids are doing online," said Sargent David Pruitt. "Just do spot checks; walk up to your child [and say] let me see what's going on."
Sargent Pruitt told WAND News that the department hosts annual meetings for parents whom want to be more tech savvy and learn the websites their children may be using. You can reach out to the Decatur Police Department for more information.